Listen: Player K Goes Up Over OutKast And Goodie Mob’s Classic “Sky High”

For “On Point,” Bronx lyricist @OfficialPlayerK​ holds down the lofty responsibility of covering Dungeon Family classic “Sky High.”

Thankfully, he did the OG’s justice.

Representing The South Bronx’s Soundview Projects, K has Hip Hop’s essence mapped to a T and it shows in his bars.

Check out K’s last release, “Credentials,” part of his June project The Ride below and stay tuned for more.

