Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Full-Length Trailer Drops For Lena Waithe And Common’s ‘The Chi’ Series

People of Chicago get a voice.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment

NBCUniversal's Press Junket - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe and Chi-Town spitter Common are bringing new life to their city with the upcoming series The Chi. The show will be a “coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence, but bonded by the need for connection and redemption,” according to Deadline.

https://twitter.com/BestWatchlist/status/931270228314591232

The cast includes Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), and Yolonda Ross (Treme, The Get Down). You can check out the new full-length trailer for the show below, which premieres January 7, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.


 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Full-Length Trailer Drops For Lena Waithe And Common’s ‘The Chi’ Series

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Woptober Fest
Gucci Mane & Migos “I Get The Bag”…
 3 hours ago
11.17.17
They Jumped The Broom! Serena Williams Is Married
 4 hours ago
11.17.17
This Heartwarming Marriage Proposal May Make You Emotional
 4 hours ago
11.17.17
Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Call It Quits…
 4 hours ago
11.17.17
Daveed Diggs Talks Wonder, Hamilton Drama, E-40 &…
 19 hours ago
11.16.17
Full-Length Trailer Drops For Lena Waithe And Common’s…
 20 hours ago
11.16.17
QUIZ: Which Holiday Are You?
 20 hours ago
11.16.17
Fans Are In Total Shock After 21-Year Old…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Watch What Happens When This Thief Tries To…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Dubois Family Is Grimier Than…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Went To Visit Her Brother…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Henry Cavill Answers Kodak Black’s Jesus Piece Question
 2 days ago
11.15.17
10 Do’s And Don’ts Of A Black Thanksgiving
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Watch Drake Threaten To Beat Up A Fan…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
8 Men (Besides Blake Shelton) Who Could’ve Been…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
photos