This Heartwarming Marriage Proposal May Make You Emotional

Global Grind

Love is in the air for this California couple.

Freddy Lopez and his girlfriend have gone viral after a video of their proposal surfaced online. Lopez surprised his wife by asking her to marry him on her last day of chemotherapy. Grab your tissues.

Heartwarming video shows wife's emotional reaction when her husband asks to renew their vows—on her last day of chemotherapy. https://t.co/D4poSPwJVJ pic.twitter.com/l8wWUJN0fw — ABC News (@ABC) November 17, 2017

Also On 97.9 The Beat: