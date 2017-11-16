Jadakiss And Fabolous Preview Friday On Elm Street In New York

Global Grind

Two of New York’s best lyricists, Jadakiss and Fabolous came together to make a super project they’re calling Friday On Elm Street. Last night they previewed the album for a few of NY influencers and industry heads like Lil Mo, Casanova 2x, DJ Clue and more. Jada and Fab vibed to the music and rapped along to each other’s verses. Friday On Elm Street has been in the works for over a year and features Swizz Beatz, Future, French Montana and more.

