Daveed Diggs Talks Wonder, Hamilton Drama, E-40 & More

While promoting his new movie Wonder, Daveed Diggs told our Xilla Valentine that after the Hamilton cast gave a message to VP Mike Pence that Trump supporters showed up to the Hamilton play in Chicago screaming get these n-words off stage.

Wonder is in theaters everywhere tomorrow.

