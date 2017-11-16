Fans Are In Total Shock After 21-Year Old Lil Peep Dies Of An Overdose

1.65K reads Leave a comment
The drug obsessed subculture of hip hop has claimed yet another young life.
21-Year old rapper Lil Peep died on Thursday of a drug overdose in hometown of New York. The former Youtube star was known for his emotional tracks with heavy themes such as depression and drug use — and ironically, that’s exactly what took his life.
In a video posted online hours before his death, Peep said he had taken prescription drugs and other substances, saying: “I’m good, I’m not sick”. Celebs who knew and loved the star flocked to social media to express their disbelief.
