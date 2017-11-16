CRAZY: 23 Year-Old Sentenced For Killing Woman, Cutting Baby From Stomach [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS 2, Ashleigh Wade was recently sentenced for her sick and twisted plot of killing a friend and cutting the baby from her stomach. The victim, Angelikque Sutton, was 8 1/2 months pregnant when this fatal plan took place back in November of 2015 in the Bronx, NY. In court, Ashley tried to argue that she didn’t know why she did it and here defense team suggests that she was suffering from depression. Judge wasn’t buying it and hit her with 40 years. Justice?

Source: CBS 2

