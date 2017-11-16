Lifestyle
Home > Uncategorized

REPORT: Serena Williams Is Getting Married Tomorrow

Here comes the bride!

Hello Beautiful
2 reads
Leave a comment

Wimbledon Champions Dinner - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


Serena Williams and her man, Alexis Ohanian, may be jumping the broom with her man in a matter of hours!

There’s word that Serena will be a married woman before the weekend rolls around. According to Page Six, she and Alexis have set their New Orleans wedding for Thursday (November 15) at the Contemporary Arts Center. That’s about all that anyone knows about their big day–including the guests.

Reportedly, the Serena and Alexis are keeping such a tight lid on the wedding details that the invites didn’t include a location. Guests were simply informed that shuttles will be picking them up from their hotels tomorrow morning.

It’s unclear how many people have been granted an invite to the wedding because there have been conflicting reports about the guest list. Some reports state that Serena and Alexis are having a huge star-studded ceremony. According to other outlets, the couple has kept the guest list limited to just close family and friends. Page Six reports that Venus Williams, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, La La Anthony, and Eva Longoria are all expected to be in attendance, either way.

Don’t expect any pictures of the ceremony or the reception to pop up online, as the happy couple is supposedly having an unplugged ceremony to prevent any social media leaks. There are whispers that Serena and Alexis have an exclusive deal with Vogue for the wedding pictures, though.

Reps for Serena and Alexis have yet to comment on the reports at this time.

RELATED STORIES:

The Art Of The Snapback! Serena Williams’ Post-Baby Body Is Everything2017/09/28

It’s A Girl! Serena Williams Welcomes Baby With Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Slays In 2017 ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading REPORT: Serena Williams Is Getting Married Tomorrow

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Went To Visit Her Brother…
 9 hours ago
11.15.17
Henry Cavill Answers Kodak Black’s Jesus Piece Question
 11 hours ago
11.15.17
10 Do’s And Don’ts Of A Black Thanksgiving
 11 hours ago
11.15.17
Watch Drake Threaten To Beat Up A Fan…
 13 hours ago
11.15.17
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 14 hours ago
11.15.17
8 Men (Besides Blake Shelton) Who Could’ve Been…
 15 hours ago
11.15.17
Nickelodeon’s ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ Is…
 16 hours ago
11.15.17
Shop Jay-Z’s Limited Edition Reasonable Doubt Collection At…
 16 hours ago
11.15.17
Sunny Hostin From ‘The View’ Just Beat Shaq…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
This Little Girl Put Santa Claus On Blast…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
‘Get Out’ Is Nominated For “Best Comedy Or…
 18 hours ago
11.15.17
Nicki Minaj Attempts To Break The Internet —…
 18 hours ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 20 hours ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 1 day ago
11.14.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
WATCH: Blac Chyna Has A New Rap Career…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
photos