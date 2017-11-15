10 Do’s And Don’ts Of A Black Thanksgiving

Global Grind

It’s that time of year again when your grandma and head aunt start figuring out the family plan for Thanksgiving.

If you grew up in a Black household, you know there are certain rules that govern every Black family holiday — especially Thanksgiving.

Black Thanksgiving Be Like “ We Gone Start Eating At 2:00 “ *At 6:00* “ Y’all Come On And Say Grace , We Just Waiting On The Cornbread” 😂😂 — Sugaray Jackson (@tank_texasboy99) November 14, 2017

Check out our list of Do’s and Don’ts to happily survive another Black Thanksgiving.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: