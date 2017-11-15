Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Went To Visit Her Brother In Jail—Here’s Why

The Barb was reportedly there to support her mother.

Global Grind
15 reads
Leave a comment

BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 12, 2017

Source: Josiah Kamau / Getty


Jelani Maraj is facing a sentence of 25 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child, that child being his 11-year-old stepdaughter. While many are waiting on his superstar sister, Nicki Minaj, to make a statement about the case, mums the word, although she reportedly visited him behind bars last week.

“Sources tell us she has not had a close relationship with her brother, Jelani Maraj, since he was charged for raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter. She made an exception this time, solely because her mom wanted to go,” TMZ reports, adding “We’re told Nicki took her mother, Carol, to the Nassau County Jail last week. Carol hadn’t seen Jelani since the guilty verdict.”

Jelani Maraj is scheduled to be sentenced next month, at which point we’ll keep you updated with any new information that surfaces.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Reportedly Went To Visit Her Brother In Jail—Here’s Why

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Went To Visit Her Brother…
 9 hours ago
11.15.17
Henry Cavill Answers Kodak Black’s Jesus Piece Question
 11 hours ago
11.15.17
10 Do’s And Don’ts Of A Black Thanksgiving
 11 hours ago
11.15.17
Watch Drake Threaten To Beat Up A Fan…
 13 hours ago
11.15.17
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 14 hours ago
11.15.17
8 Men (Besides Blake Shelton) Who Could’ve Been…
 15 hours ago
11.15.17
Nickelodeon’s ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ Is…
 16 hours ago
11.15.17
Shop Jay-Z’s Limited Edition Reasonable Doubt Collection At…
 16 hours ago
11.15.17
Sunny Hostin From ‘The View’ Just Beat Shaq…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
This Little Girl Put Santa Claus On Blast…
 17 hours ago
11.15.17
‘Get Out’ Is Nominated For “Best Comedy Or…
 18 hours ago
11.15.17
Nicki Minaj Attempts To Break The Internet —…
 18 hours ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 20 hours ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 1 day ago
11.14.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
WATCH: Blac Chyna Has A New Rap Career…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
photos