Nicki Minaj Reportedly Went To Visit Her Brother In Jail—Here’s Why

Jelani Maraj is facing a sentence of 25 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child, that child being his 11-year-old stepdaughter. While many are waiting on his superstar sister, Nicki Minaj, to make a statement about the case, mums the word, although she reportedly visited him behind bars last week.
“Sources tell us she has not had a close relationship with her brother, Jelani Maraj, since he was charged for raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter. She made an exception this time, solely because her mom wanted to go,” TMZ reports, adding “We’re told Nicki took her mother, Carol, to the Nassau County Jail last week. Carol hadn’t seen Jelani since the guilty verdict.”
Jelani Maraj is scheduled to be sentenced next month, at which point we’ll keep you updated with any new information that surfaces.
