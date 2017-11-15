Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nicki Minaj Attempts To Break The Internet — But Safaree Beats Her To It

Global Grind
6 reads
Leave a comment

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2013

Source: Mike Pont / Getty


 

Nicki Minaj graced the cover of Paper Magazine’s “Break The Internet” Edition and revealed the racy pic via social media on Thursday.

Everybody and they mama was here for Minaj’s NSFW cover, including her rumoured boo Nas who couldn’t stop commenting under her pics.

 

But it’s Nicki’s ex Safaree who really had the Internet on fire yesterday.

 

 

We’re not sure if SB is being his silly self, looking for attention, or if he really wants his old girl back. Too bad Nas is now claiming her.

Hit the flip to see more Safaree thirst moments of the week.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Attempts To Break The Internet — But Safaree Beats Her To It

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
8 Men (Besides Blake Shelton) Who Could’ve Been…
 2 hours ago
11.15.17
Nickelodeon’s ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ Is…
 2 hours ago
11.15.17
Shop Jay-Z’s Limited Edition Reasonable Doubt Collection At…
 3 hours ago
11.15.17
Sunny Hostin From ‘The View’ Just Beat Shaq…
 3 hours ago
11.15.17
This Little Girl Put Santa Claus On Blast…
 4 hours ago
11.15.17
‘Get Out’ Is Nominated For “Best Comedy Or…
 4 hours ago
11.15.17
Nicki Minaj Attempts To Break The Internet —…
 5 hours ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 6 hours ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 22 hours ago
11.14.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 23 hours ago
11.14.17
WATCH: Blac Chyna Has A New Rap Career…
 23 hours ago
11.14.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 23 hours ago
11.14.17
2 For 1: Jordin Sparks Is Married With…
 24 hours ago
11.14.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 24 hours ago
11.14.17
14:14:14: November 14th Marks 14 Years Of Jay…
 24 hours ago
11.14.17
Londoners Are Pissed At Uber Eats…And 36,000 Krispy…
 1 day ago
11.14.17
photos