Nicki Minaj Attempts To Break The Internet — But Safaree Beats Her To It

Nicki Minaj graced the cover of Paper Magazine’s “Break The Internet” Edition and revealed the racy pic via social media on Thursday.

Everybody and they mama was here for Minaj’s NSFW cover, including her rumoured boo Nas who couldn’t stop commenting under her pics.

NAS gives his girl Nicki Minaj some love on The Shade Room while Safaree gets no play! 💅❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/YpYPCoBzLK — joyful Music🥂🎶🎵 (@Treyybugge) November 15, 2017

But it’s Nicki’s ex Safaree who really had the Internet on fire yesterday.

We’re not sure if SB is being his silly self, looking for attention, or if he really wants his old girl back. Too bad Nas is now claiming her.

Hit the flip to see more Safaree thirst moments of the week.

