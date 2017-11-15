Entertainment News
Sunny Hostin From ‘The View’ Just Beat Shaq At The #OneChipChallenge

She's true to this.

The #OneChipChallenge has been making its way across the Internet, as folks try eating the Carolina Reaper chip (what’s described as the hottest chip in the world). You might remember Shaq trying to take in the spice on Inside the NBA and he could barely keep a straight face. 

Well now, one talk show host went further by eating not just one, but two Carolina Reaper chips. Watch Sunny Hostin from The View go all out in the clip below.

photos