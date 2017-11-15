Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nickelodeon’s ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ Is Headed For The Big Screen

Get scared.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment

Road in forest

Source: Dmitry Ageev / Getty


Nickelodeon brought major scares with their show Are You Afraid of the Dark? back in the 90s. Well now, the cult favorite is getting a movie makeover.

The show revolved around a group of kids called the Midnight Society, who regularly met up in the woods to tell scary stories (kids had guts back in the 90s). The movie adaption will be written and produced by Gary Dauberman, who wrote Annabelle and co-wrote the very successful It.

Paramount Players, a division of Paramount Pictures, will produce the film, although there is no set release date yet. You can watch clips from the show below.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Nickelodeon’s ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ Is Headed For The Big Screen

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
8 Men (Besides Blake Shelton) Who Could’ve Been…
 2 hours ago
11.15.17
Nickelodeon’s ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ Is…
 2 hours ago
11.15.17
Shop Jay-Z’s Limited Edition Reasonable Doubt Collection At…
 3 hours ago
11.15.17
Sunny Hostin From ‘The View’ Just Beat Shaq…
 3 hours ago
11.15.17
This Little Girl Put Santa Claus On Blast…
 4 hours ago
11.15.17
‘Get Out’ Is Nominated For “Best Comedy Or…
 4 hours ago
11.15.17
Nicki Minaj Attempts To Break The Internet —…
 5 hours ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 6 hours ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 22 hours ago
11.14.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 23 hours ago
11.14.17
WATCH: Blac Chyna Has A New Rap Career…
 23 hours ago
11.14.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 24 hours ago
11.14.17
2 For 1: Jordin Sparks Is Married With…
 24 hours ago
11.14.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 24 hours ago
11.14.17
14:14:14: November 14th Marks 14 Years Of Jay…
 24 hours ago
11.14.17
Londoners Are Pissed At Uber Eats…And 36,000 Krispy…
 1 day ago
11.14.17
photos