8 Men (Besides Blake Shelton) Who Could’ve Been This Year’s Sexiest Man Alive

People Magazine named Blake Shelton this year’s sexiest man alive — but the Internet, and most folks with eyes, don’t agree.

This is the only appropriate reaction to learning that People’s sexiest man alive is Blake Shelton pic.twitter.com/2MzMEsyY4E — Molly (@isteintraum) November 15, 2017

How can you trust straight people when they chose Blake Shelton as the sexiest among them — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) November 15, 2017

Woke up and saw Blake Shelton is the sexiest man alive. Did a bunch of celebrities die or something last night? — S𝖎𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖈𝖊 D𝖔𝖌𝖔𝖔𝖉 (@realBigBalls) November 15, 2017

If it was up to us, we’d make this year’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ a little more, well, sexy. Hit the flip to which stars could have been this year’s sexiest man alive.

