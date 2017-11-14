Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A Mission To Hug Police Officers In Every State

0 reads Leave a comment
Just when you think that all hope is lost in the world, a cute kid comes along and makes you realize important things in life.
7-year old Rosalyn Baldwin is currently on a mission to hug police officers in all 50 states. As of Tuesday, Baldwin reached the halfway point of her goal in Houston, with plans to hit the other 25 states next. The young girl’s idea came to life after five Dallas police officers were killed last year.
She told reporters, “God sent me on this mission of love. He said, ‘Rosalyn, you need to help these police officers.”
Hit the flip to see some of Rosalyn’s most touching encounters so far this year.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours