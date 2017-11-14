OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential Mates Like They’re On Tinder

0 reads Leave a comment
One Kentucky gorilla seems to be looking for the next best thing just like the rest of us.
Jelani is an ape that resides at the Louisville Zoo and a video of him looking at pics of other gorillas has just gone viral. A man held a phone up to Jelani outside their window and every time Jelani wanted to change the picture, he’d make a motion and the man would swipe — sound familiar? You can check out the clip below.
The zoo’s media relations manager, Kyle Shepherd, told ABC News that Jelani loves looking at pictures and video of other gorillas, “but he’ll look at anything.” Shepherd continued, “He’ll either do his hand in that motion or he’ll tap the glass when he’s ready for you to move on.”
Who knew apes already peeped game on Tinder.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours