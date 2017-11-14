Entertainment News
Londoners Are Pissed At Uber Eats…And 36,000 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Are To Blame

We'd be pissed too.

Krispy Kreme promised Central London residents 36,000 free doughnuts today, delivered by Uber Eats, but it doesn’t seem the food delivery service was up for the challenge. When doughnut lovers put their orders in, they were met with a “Could not complete order” message, which obviously sucks.

See how much it sucked below.

