Londoners Are Pissed At Uber Eats…And 36,000 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Are To Blame

FREE DOUGHNUTS TODAY ONLY, IN CENTRAL LONDON! We’re giving away 36,000 Original Glazed doughnuts, delivered by @UberEATS between 2pm & 6pm, simply download their app & order at 2pm! Be the office hero & brighten up Tuesday for the team! T&C > https://t.co/w0x0AXRDzc pic.twitter.com/SXG3swr0jx — Krispy Kreme UK (@krispykremeUK) November 14, 2017

Krispy Kreme promised Central London residents 36,000 free doughnuts today, delivered by Uber Eats, but it doesn’t seem the food delivery service was up for the challenge. When doughnut lovers put their orders in, they were met with a “Could not complete order” message, which obviously sucks.

See how much it sucked below.

I'm annoyed at both of you but mostly at myself for believing #ubereats #KrispyKreme — Thomas Hind (@ThomasHind) November 14, 2017

