Fans Showed Up And Showed Out For #Rally4Meek In Philadelphia

Ever since Meek Mill‘s was harshly sentenced to 2-4 years in prison last week, celebs and fans alike have been speaking out about the injustice via social media and demanding Meek be freed.

Here's the flyer for #Rally4Meek happening today at the Criminal Justice Center in #Philly : pic.twitter.com/Flc7nAmaps — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) November 13, 2017

On Monday, the support went a step further as hundreds of fans took to the streets of Philly to protest the rapper’s incarceration.

Even the boss himself, Rick Ross, came out to Philly to support the cause.

You know the love is real when a crowd starts to break out in song. Hit the flip to see how lit #RallyForMeek really got.

