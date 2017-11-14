Fans Showed Up And Showed Out For #Rally4Meek In Philadelphia

12 reads Leave a comment
Ever since Meek Mill‘s was harshly sentenced to 2-4 years in prison last week, celebs and fans alike have been speaking out about the injustice via social media and demanding Meek be freed.
On Monday, the support went a step further as hundreds of fans took to the streets of Philly to protest the rapper’s incarceration.
Even the boss himself, Rick Ross, came out to Philly to support the cause.
You know the love is real when a crowd starts to break out in song. Hit the flip to see how lit #RallyForMeek really got.
1 2 3 4Next page »
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours