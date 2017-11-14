Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth Studio Album, ‘The Beautiful & Damned’

Global Grind

The Beautiful & Damned Available Worldwide December 15th Pre-order Friday Limited Edition Fan Bundles Available Now @ TheBeautifulAndDamned.com A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:03am PST

G-Eazy‘s fifth studio album is on the way, but in the meantime he dropped a new song for your listening pleasure. The 28-year-old Cali rapper linked up with Zoe Nash for the title track of his forthcoming double album, The Beautiful & Damned. Rapping out all his demons, the track shows a darker side of G-Eazy, one filled with alcohol, lost love, and the pitfalls of his career.

Listen below and cop The Beautiful & Damned on Dec. 15.

