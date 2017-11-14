LOL: Twitter Imagines If Chance The Rapper Had A Career Change

Global Grind

i like that it says rapper underneath chance the rapper pic.twitter.com/1rL0GkVgxr — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) November 14, 2017

Recently,was caught on the big screen at Madison Square Garden during a Knicks game. While his profession is pretty self-explanatory, whoever was operating the screen that day felt the need to clarify.

Soon, the image went viral and Twitter decided to take shots — even giving Chance a career change. Swipe through to read the hilarious things people had to say.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: