Morning Flow: When You Try To Brush Your Teeth Listening To Afrobeat

Global Grind

GOOOOOOOD MORNING 🤣🤣🤣 // song @manlikestunna come closer #evanskingsley A post shared by AfroKing, 👑sley (@evanskingsley) on Oct 22, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Some of us need a little music to get us through the morning, while others need a full-on party. Evans Kingsley will show you how to do it when he does some personal grooming to a fire beat. Check him out below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: