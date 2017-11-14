Uncategorized
Morning Flow: When You Try To Brush Your Teeth Listening To Afrobeat

The party starts in the A.M.

Low Section Of Women Dancing On Footpath

Source: Kristina Kohanova / EyeEm / Getty


Some of us need a little music to get us through the morning, while others need a full-on party. Evans Kingsley will show you how to do it when he does some personal grooming to a fire beat. Check him out below.

GOOOOOOOD MORNING 🤣🤣🤣 // song @manlikestunna come closer #evanskingsley

A post shared by AfroKing, 👑sley (@evanskingsley) on

