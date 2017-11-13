If You Only Watch 5 Vince Staples Interviews, Watch These

Global Grind

really made his mark on the hip-hop scene with the release of his debut studio album Summertime ’06 in 2015. He caught everyone’s attention with his smooth rapping skills over an album exclusively produced by, and since then he’s been the talk of hip-hop–whether it’s about his music or just him, personally. He’s had two successful projects since that fateful day in 2015, and unlike many rappers, Staples has managed to always stay relevant via his interviews, endorsement deals, and social media without dropping music too frequently. Many people that have been in the spotlight for a shorter time than him have released maybe 2 or 3 times the content he has, but even with music worth attention, Vince’s personality is what keeps him a constant hip-hop staple.

With such a vivid personality, Staples’ interviews have always been ones that reach critical and consumer acclaim every single time. He can get asked the same questions, tell the same anecdotes, and explain the same songs, and still Vince is more entertaining than pretty much everyone else in the music industry. It even became a problem for the Long Beach native, whose dry humor was causing certain publications to try way too hard to get the man to be funny, forcing an interview and making things awkward. One thing is for certain: Vince Staples interviews get views, and that’s what content creators are chasing–so it’s no surprise that when he’s on a press run, publications flock to get him in their midst.

If you ask me, every Vince Staples interview on the internet (except maybe 1 or 2 extremely interviewer-initiated awkward ones) are worth viewing. But for those of you who haven’t been put on the the wonderful mind of Vinny Stape and are looking to take a dip in the pond, these 5 interviews are the perfect start for your infatuation.

1. This and every other interview with Vince on The Cruz Show are gold. There’s no beating talk among LA brethren.

2. Vince Staples with a dash of Tyler, The Creator. And freestyles? Perfect.

3. It’s always dope to see artists in their natural habitat.

4. Staples paired up with Charlamagne Tha God is a dangerous combination.

5. He eases through hot wings like a champ, and he’s a fan of Sean Evans‘ questions, too.

