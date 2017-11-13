Entertainment News
Another One: Meet The White Man Who Identifies As Filipino

Rachel Dolezal  may have been one of the first to come out as transracial, but she certainly isn’t the last.

Ja Du, born a white male named Adam, now considers himself a Filipino. See for yourself.


 

Du isn’t the first one to come out this year as transracial. Remember Martina Big?

Hit the flip to refresh your memory.

photos