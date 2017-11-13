R.I.P. ODB! Remember The Time Ol’ Dirty Bastard Picked Up His Welfare Check In A Limo?

Global Grind

Can you believe it’s been 13 years since we lost the great Russell Tyrone Jones, a.ka. Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Although it feels like ODB was taken away from us too soon, at least he got to live his life to the fullest, with no shame whatsoever. Like the time he let MTV cameras ride with him in a stretch limo to the cash checking place to pick up his welfare check — classic.





Rest in peace to the god son.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: