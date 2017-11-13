Usain Bolt Goes Sneaker Shopping To Discuss His Collection With Puma

1 reads Leave a comment
Usain Bolt is an 8-time Olympic gold medalist, so it’s no surprise that sneakers are an important part of his life. Now, Bolt has a signature collection with Puma called, The Bolt Collection, which are sneakers that the legend himself wears in order to be at his fastest. You can look at all of the sneakers and the stories behind them here on Puma’s website.
Of course celebs are going to say that they like the sneakers they’ve teamed up with brands for, but what other kicks does the 11-time world champion rock now that he’s retired? Joe la Puma met up with Bolt in Los Angeles to go shopping for some sneakers, and to hear the story about his collaboration with Puma came about.
In a segment that mostly sees musicians and other celebrities and how their taste in shoes varies, it’s a nice change of page to view an actual athlete pick out his favorite items for fashion and for function. Check out the whole video with Usain Bolt to hear some never-before-heard stories from his running days, and see which sneakers he cops to wear now in his everyday life.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours