Usain Bolt Goes Sneaker Shopping To Discuss His Collection With Puma

is an 8-time Olympic gold medalist, so it’s no surprise that sneakers are an important part of his life. Now, Bolt has a signature collection with Puma called, The Bolt Collection, which are sneakers that the legend himself wears in order to be at his fastest. You can look at all of the sneakers and the stories behind them here on Puma’s website.

Of course celebs are going to say that they like the sneakers they’ve teamed up with brands for, but what other kicks does the 11-time world champion rock now that he’s retired? Joe la Puma met up with Bolt in Los Angeles to go shopping for some sneakers, and to hear the story about his collaboration with Puma came about.

In a segment that mostly sees musicians and other celebrities and how their taste in shoes varies, it’s a nice change of page to view an actual athlete pick out his favorite items for fashion and for function. Check out the whole video with Usain Bolt to hear some never-before-heard stories from his running days, and see which sneakers he cops to wear now in his everyday life.

