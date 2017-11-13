Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Bars: Jenifer Lewis Reminds Us That Black Don’t Crack In New Freestyle

She does a part 2 of her "For the D" challenge.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment

ABC's 'Black-ish' - Season Three

Source: Kelsey McNeal / Getty


Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis stopped by The View today to promote her new book The Mother of Black Hollywood. During her visit, the legendary actress talked about her struggles with bipolar disorder and sex addiction. She finished off by doing a part 2 freestyle of her original For the D challenge. Check out her rhymes below starting at the 5:03 mark.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Bars: Jenifer Lewis Reminds Us That Black Don’t Crack In New Freestyle

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bars: Jenifer Lewis Reminds Us That Black Don’t…
 4 hours ago
11.13.17
Pictures Of This 3-Foot Crab Are Frightening People…
 4 hours ago
11.13.17
LOL: When The Homie Comes Home From Prison…
 5 hours ago
11.13.17
Usain Bolt Goes Sneaker Shopping To Discuss His…
 6 hours ago
11.13.17
R.I.P. ODB! Remember The Time Ol’ Dirty Bastard…
 6 hours ago
11.13.17
Watch: These Cute Kids Performing On An NYC…
 9 hours ago
11.13.17
This Video Perfectly Describes Our Thanksgiving Mood
 9 hours ago
11.13.17
Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Shanghai
Taylor Swift on SNL
 19 hours ago
11.12.17
Luis Fonsi’s Secret Collaboration
 20 hours ago
11.12.17
Beyoncé Spotted In Miami With The Adorable Sir…
 1 day ago
11.12.17
Tyrese Says Depression Medication Caused Those Bizarre Instagram…
 2 days ago
11.11.17
Um: Did Maya Angelou Reveal The Roots Of…
 3 days ago
11.10.17
SMH: This Man Tries To Hide His Side-Bae…
 3 days ago
11.10.17
Diddy, Naomi Campbell And More Slay In All-Black…
 3 days ago
11.10.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Quinn Is Missing And Olivia Is…
 3 days ago
11.10.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lucious Is Back In The…
 3 days ago
11.10.17
photos