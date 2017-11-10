Scottie Beam And RCA’s Sam Selolwane Give Real Feedback To Soundcloud Rappers

Global Grind

The newest edition of #ScottieFeedback is here.

Former Hot 97 personality Scottie Beam keeps on connecting industry pros with hungry musicians via social media.

This week, RCA Senior VP of Urban Promotions Sam Selolwane joins Scottie to listens to submissions from MCs around the world.

They don’t hold back on addressing the good, bad and ugly.

I just wanna say that so far y'all better than the shit I had to listen to during #ScottieFeedback 😂 cc: @ScottieBeam — Cousin Carl (@carlcheryAM) November 10, 2017

Clickthrough for the verdicts.

