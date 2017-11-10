Style & Fashion
Black Twitter Destroys J. Crew After Company Does Black Model Dirty

Clearly, the stylist never worked with Black hair before. Straight grimy.

Black Twitter is highly upset after one young model’s picture from the J. Crew website went viral. It seems as though whoever styled the young woman doesn’t know much about Black hair, as it appears he/she put too much heat on her natural curls and dried it out. It was also forced into a ponytail and…is that lint we see? So disrespectful.

More reactions and J. Crew’s statement on the flip.

