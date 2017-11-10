5 Precious Moments Between Kanye West And His Mother, Donda

0 reads Leave a comment
Donda West, a professor of English at Clark Atlanta University and the Chair of the English Department at Chicago State University, had one son. His name was Kanye West. Kanye West went on to become a Grammy award-winning producer and rapper who would release classic albums, a popular clothing line and raise a family of his own. Unfortunately, Donda West was not here to see much of this.
On November 10, 2007, Donda died of complications from cosmetic surgery. Kanye’s life changed forever. To celebrate the lifelong bond of mother and son, check out a few precious moments the two shared.
Kanye sings “Hey Mama” to his mother, Donda West.
1 2 3 4 5Next page »
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours