Music
Home > Music

5 Precious Moments Between Kanye West And His Mother, Donda

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

Kanye West and mother Donda West at GQ Magazine Celebrates BVLGARI's New Ergon Watch

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Donda West, a professor of English at Clark Atlanta University and the Chair of the English Department at Chicago State University, had one son. His name was Kanye West. Kanye West went on to become a Grammy award-winning producer and rapper who would release classic albums, a popular clothing line and raise a family of his own. Unfortunately, Donda West was not here to see much of this.

On November 10, 2007, Donda died of complications from cosmetic surgery. Kanye’s life changed forever. To celebrate the lifelong bond of mother and son, check out a few precious moments the two shared.

 

Kanye sings “Hey Mama” to his mother, Donda West.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 5 Precious Moments Between Kanye West And His Mother, Donda

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Scandal’ Recap: Quinn Is Missing And Olivia Is…
 5 hours ago
11.10.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lucious Is Back In The…
 5 hours ago
11.10.17
The Most Awkward Justice League Interview Ever
 8 hours ago
11.10.17
The NBC Chicago Cast Reveal Which Chicago Rapper…
 10 hours ago
11.10.17
WTF: This Guy Tames His Dog In The…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
T-Pain Joins Everyday Struggle And Talks His AutoTune…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
13 TV Show Theme Songs That Make You…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
BREAKING: Nicki Minaj Brother Found Guilty In Child…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
OMG: Ezinma The Violinist Brilliantly Flips Future, Lil…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Too Much? This Picture Of Pizza On Pineapple…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Happy Birthday Sisqo! Here’s Why The Singer Fell…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
WATCH: Two Omani Students Go Viral For Doing…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
This Acoustic Rendition Of “My Neck, My Back”…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Ty Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign performs “Dawsin’s Breek” on ‘The…
 2 days ago
11.09.17
Hilarious Indie Sitcom ‘Appropriate Culture’ Gets It
 2 days ago
11.09.17
LOL: Animoji Karaoke Is Taking Over The Internet
 2 days ago
11.08.17
photos