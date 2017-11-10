Music
Mike Epps Fends Off Shooters In 21 Savage’s ‘Bank Account’ Music Vid

Things get real for the comedian.

21 Savage In Concert - Atlanta Georgia

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


21 Savage isn’t playing games in his new music video for “Bank Account.” Him and his shooters take over a whole building, and bad luck has it that Mike Epps is around during the big heist. Watch how the comedian handles the situation in the video below.

photos