News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

This Is Not A Drill: Beyoncé & Eminem Drop New Track, ‘Walk On Water’

On Friday, the two superstars shocked their fans with a surprise release.

HelloBeautiful Staff
4 reads
Leave a comment

For the first time ever Eminem and Beyoncé have teamed up to collab on a new single titled, “Walk On Water.”

Eminem, who is gearing up for his forthcoming album Revival, tweeted out an image for the single Friday afternoon, setting off a firestorm of reaction from fans.

Both Eminem and Beyoncé warn their fans against uplifting them as deities on the single. “I walk on water, but I’m not Jesus,” Beyoncé sings on the chorus. “I walk on water, but only when it freezes,” she continues.

Listen to the Rick Rubin produced track here.

DON’T MISS:

Watch The Eminem Freestyle About Trump That Everyone Is Talking About

The Lion Queen: Disney Confirms Beyonce’s Role In Live-Action ‘Lion King’

Beyonce At Made In America 2015

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

22 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

Continue reading Beyonce’s Best Street Style Moments

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

Beyonce , Eminem , walk on water

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The NBC Chicago Cast Reveal Which Chicago Rapper…
 7 hours ago
11.10.17
WTF: This Guy Tames His Dog In The…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
T-Pain Joins Everyday Struggle And Talks His AutoTune…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
13 TV Show Theme Songs That Make You…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
BREAKING: Nicki Minaj Brother Found Guilty In Child…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
OMG: Ezinma The Violinist Brilliantly Flips Future, Lil…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Too Much? This Picture Of Pizza On Pineapple…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Happy Birthday Sisqo! Here’s Why The Singer Fell…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
WATCH: Two Omani Students Go Viral For Doing…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
This Acoustic Rendition Of “My Neck, My Back”…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Ty Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign performs “Dawsin’s Breek” on ‘The…
 1 day ago
11.09.17
Hilarious Indie Sitcom ‘Appropriate Culture’ Gets It
 2 days ago
11.09.17
LOL: Animoji Karaoke Is Taking Over The Internet
 2 days ago
11.08.17
Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Her Troubled Marriage
 2 days ago
11.08.17
Exclusive: Here’s The New Poster From Will Smith’s…
 2 days ago
11.08.17
When Biggie Meets ‘Hey Arnold!’: Painter Puts A…
 2 days ago
11.08.17
photos