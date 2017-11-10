This Is Not A Drill: Beyoncé & Eminem Drop New Track, ‘Walk On Water’

HelloBeautiful Staff

For the first time ever Eminem and Beyoncé have teamed up to collab on a new single titled, “Walk On Water.”

Eminem, who is gearing up for his forthcoming album Revival, tweeted out an image for the single Friday afternoon, setting off a firestorm of reaction from fans.

Both Eminem and Beyoncé warn their fans against uplifting them as deities on the single. “I walk on water, but I’m not Jesus,” Beyoncé sings on the chorus. “I walk on water, but only when it freezes,” she continues.

Listen to the Rick Rubin produced track here.

