Are Rainbow Brows The Hottest New Trend?

Global Grind
Young woman with dyed blue hair

Source: Adrian Weinbrecht / Getty


Trends come and go but the bad ones live forever to haunt us in our dreams. The latest makeup fad to hit the internet is the rainbow brow.

The colorful eyebrows made their debut at Mercedez-Benz Fashion Week and since then, have popped up all over social media and YouTube tutorials. Now, following the likes of squiggly eyebrows and braided eyebrows, we’re left asking ourselves if this brow trend will be the one that sticks around forever.

Here’s how they’re done.

Instagram Photo

Now, hit the flip to take a look at some of the various rainbow brows across the web.

