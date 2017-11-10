News & Gossip
‘LHHH’ Star Moniece Slaughter’s Brother Believes He’s Engaged To Rihanna

Moniece and family appear on 'Dr. Phil' to get help for the brother, who believes he's produced for Beyonce and engaged to Rihanna.

97.9 The Beat Staff
9th Annual Manifest Your Destiny Toy Drive And Fundraiser - Arrivals

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

We got a glimpse of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter’s dysfunctional relationship with her mother Marla every Monday on VH1 and now we’re getting a deeper look at the dynamics between her brother DJ and family on the latest episode of Dr. Phil.

Moniece and family think DJ is delusional and fear his unpredictable behavior. “DJ’s behavior is bizarre,” says Marla. “He’s been filmed walking around the streets in our neighborhood completely nude.”

According to the family, DJ talks to himself and believes he is a messiah. “I want to call myself King David,” DJ said. “I’m an inspirational messenger.”

DJ apparently also thinks he’s engaged to Rihanna and produced an album for Beyonce.

Moniece banned DJ from her home because of his “sexual perversions” and dangerous antics. Despite the dramatics (including Moniece walking off stage), DJ’s condition shines a spotlight on mental health issues in Black men. We commend DJ for allowing himself to get help when so many others suffer in silence.

The show premiered last night, click to find out when you can watch it.

‘Love &amp; Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Star Moniece Slaughter Talks Custody Drama With Lil Fizz

‘LHHHS4’ Reunion Recap: Hopefully We’re Done With Cisco And Zell Swag Forevuh

 

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

