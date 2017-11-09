Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Her Troubled Marriage

Global Grind

Tamar Braxton and her husband of nine years, Vincent Herbert, are heading for divorce and for the first time the singer has openly shared her side of the story.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Tamar says that the divorce drama isn’t a push to promote her new album and reality show. She also hints that infidelity and trust issues made have played a huge part in breaking up their marriage.

Read Tamar’s post below.

