Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Her Troubled Marriage

Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations

Tamar Braxton and her husband of nine years, Vincent Herbert, are heading for divorce and for the first time the singer has openly shared her side of the story.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Tamar says that the divorce drama isn’t a push to promote her new album and reality show. She also hints that infidelity and trust issues made have played a huge part in breaking up their marriage.

Read Tamar’s post below.

photos