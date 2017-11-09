Entertainment News
LOL: Animoji Karaoke Is Taking Over The Internet

Animojis let iPhone X users create emojis that mimic their expressions thanks to Apple’s impressive facial recognition. However, instead of using Animojis to send cute iMessages between friends, users are making their emojis sing.

Check out this hilarious Animoji Karaoke performance of Notorious B.I.G’s “Warning.”


 

Hit the flip for more Animoji Karaoke videos.

photos