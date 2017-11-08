Style & Fashion
Twitter Freaks Out Over Rihanna Co-Hosting The 2018 Met Gala

With a Catholic theme, it's sure to be a religious experience.

Planning for next year’s Met Gala is underway, and one of fashion’s biggest nights is sure to bring out some stars. The theme for 2018 will be “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” The co-hosts this year will be Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and none other than Rihanna. Swipe through to read what Twitter has to say about Ri Ri taking over major duties for the show.

