Remy Ma And Lil’ Kim Don’t Hold Back In New Track ‘Wake Me Up’

They remind fans of what made them big.

The long awaited collaboration between Remy Ma and Lil’ Kim is finally here, and the two spitters have a few words for the haters. Check out the track below, which makes use of Lil’ Kim’s classic beat for “Queen B*tch.” Though the two never mention names, it’s clear they want the competition to be humble.

