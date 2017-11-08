LMAO! Who Did This To Tyrese?

Im sorry ….. 🤦🏾‍♂️ But this shit FUNNY IS HELL • Tag 3 ppl below 😲👇🏿• Follow ( @djlilman973 x @teamlilman x @zuesthagreat x @deejayquality ) #JerseyClub [ Song in bio ]

A post shared by Creator Of jersey club (@djlilman973) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:47am PST