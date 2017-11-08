Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LMAO! Who Did This To Tyrese?

The #TyreseChallenge is catching on.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment

Build Series Presents Tyrese Discussing 'Fast and Furious 8'

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty


A New Jersey producer name DJ Lil Man turned Tyrese’s emotional breakdown into a club track — and it actually sounds dope.

 

 

Videos of people voguing to the track soon come.

Hit the flip to hear the “Sweet Lady” inspired version of the #TyreseChallenge track.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading LMAO! Who Did This To Tyrese?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
When Biggie Meets ‘Hey Arnold!’: Painter Puts A…
 3 hours ago
11.08.17
Can You Believe These Songs Are Now 10…
 4 hours ago
11.08.17
Here’s Why Drake Turned Down A Collab With…
 6 hours ago
11.08.17
LMAO! Who Did This To Tyrese?
 7 hours ago
11.08.17
Remy Ma And Lil’ Kim Don’t Hold Back…
 7 hours ago
11.08.17
Twitter Expands To 280 Characters And Here’s What…
 11 hours ago
11.08.17
Dapper Dan Hilariously Tries To Style Conan O’Brien…
 1 day ago
11.07.17
Julia Roberts Thinks Chance The Rapper Is Wonderful…
 1 day ago
11.07.17
Here’s An Exclusive Clip From Daddy’s Home 2
 1 day ago
11.07.17
QUIZ: Which Jay-Z Album Are You?
 2 days ago
11.06.17
Viral Idol: London Rapper Little Simz Is Up…
 2 days ago
11.06.17
A Brief History Of Schoolboy Q And Tyler…
 2 days ago
11.06.17
‘So, You Wanna Play?’ Dakota Johnson & Jamie…
 2 days ago
11.06.17
Kanye West Dropped ‘Heartless’ Video Nine Years Ago…
 2 days ago
11.06.17
OMG: Couple Reacts To Doctor Delivering Their Baby…
 2 days ago
11.06.17
Jada And Will Smith Pay Tyrese $5 Million…
 2 days ago
11.06.17
photos