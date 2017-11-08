Entertainment News
When Biggie Meets ‘Hey Arnold!’: Painter Puts A New Spin On Animated Classics

Everyone, meet Christian Dior Hickman-Jackson

The young artist is reworking classic 90s and 2000s cartoons for a new audience. Ever wonder if Tommy from Rugrats got caught up with Pennywise from It? What about if Riley from The Boondocks and Penny from The Proud Family hooked up? Swipe through to check out Christian’s dope take on animated favorites.

