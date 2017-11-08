Can You Believe These Songs Are Now 10 Years Old?

Global Grind

For some reason, there’s this universal feeling that the 2010’s do not count as a separate decade from the 2000’s.

Pretty much everyone is guilty of thinking that 2005 was like two years ago, when it was actually 12.

YOU WERE A BABY WHEN JA RULE AND ASHANTI WERE A DUO, YOU LITERALLY KNOW NOTHING (tw: @oshimakesmusic) A post shared by thefatjewish (@thefatjewish) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:03pm PST

Not sure if the birth of the Internet caused time to feel as if it went no where yet sped up at the same time, or the dawn of a new millennium brought a new wave of energy. Either way, it makes you reflect back on the good ol’ days when T-Pain was the hook god, Chris Brown was still America’s sweetheart and Drake was still wheelchair Jimmy on DeGrassi.

Hit the flip to see which songs turn 10 years old in 2017.

