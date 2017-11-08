Can You Believe These Songs Are Now 10 Years Old?

0 reads Leave a comment
For some reason, there’s this universal feeling that the 2010’s do not count as a separate decade from the 2000’s.
Pretty much everyone is guilty of thinking that 2005 was like two years ago, when it was actually 12.
Not sure if the birth of the Internet caused time to feel as if it went no where yet sped up at the same time, or the dawn of a new millennium brought a new wave of energy. Either way, it makes you reflect back on the good ol’ days when T-Pain was the hook god, Chris Brown was still America’s sweetheart and Drake was still wheelchair Jimmy on DeGrassi.
Hit the flip to see which songs turn 10 years old in 2017.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours