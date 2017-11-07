Entertainment News
Dapper Dan Hilariously Tries To Style Conan O’Brien And Harlem Responds

The fashion icon has his work cut out for him.

Dapper Dan is a style icon when it comes to Harlem fashion and over the years his name has grown from dressing the most influential rappers to collaborating with Gucci. Dan made a strong effort to style one late night host and the results were…interesting. Watch Dan hilariously try to work with Conan O’Brien below and the reaction they get from Harlem.

Continue reading Dapper Dan Hilariously Tries To Style Conan O'Brien And Harlem Responds

