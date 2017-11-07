Watch NYC Marathon Runner Take A Break To Show Off Some Fire Dance Moves

0 reads Leave a comment
This past Sunday, thousands came out for the New York City Marathon to test their endurance and will to make it to the finish line. One runner made sure he made time to celebrate even in the midst of running. Check out Emmanuel Vega throw down some moves below, as the crowd hypes him up for the cause.
One of two different Get downs this one At mile 20 in the Bronx i caught the spirit when i came across this wonderful group playing that fire 🔥 it was an amazing experience to be able to Run all city in my own backyard with a little help from your friends there to support ! #nyrr #nycmarathon2017 #newyorkroadrunner #marathon
