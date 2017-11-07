The 5 Best Celebrity Recitations Of ‘Llama Llama Red Pajama’

0 reads Leave a comment
Whenever people stop by The Cruz Show out in Los Angeles, they have a tradition of asking artists to do a non-traditional freestyle–one where they read from a popular children’s book: Llama Llama Red Pajama. This fun tradition started when the host of the show, J Cruz, and his wife became pregnant, and he wanted to be able to show some different renditions of the book to his child once they were born. The segment ended up being a huge hit and the Power 106 personalities challenged a bunch of different artists with the task of making a children’s book sound dope to whatever beat they’re given.
From Vince Staples to Camila Cabello, artists definitely did their thing with this weird freestyle request. Unsurprisingly, the recitations end up being more comical than good songs, but the content is entertaining nonetheless. Take a look at the top 5 renditions artists performed of Llama Llama Red Pajama on The Cruz Show.
