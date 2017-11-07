Entertainment News
Julia Roberts Thinks Chance The Rapper Is Wonderful Thanks To Her Kids

I sat down with Julia Roberts to discuss her new film Wonder starring Jacob Tremblay and she revealed that her kids made her fans of Chance The Rapper and Eminem.

