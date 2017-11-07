Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Talib Kweli On Why America’s Biggest Issue Is Not Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Talib Kweli pulled up to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! Rickey Smiley talks about being in the presence of rap royalty, and a major pillar of New York’s legendary hip-hop scene, and rocking out to east coast rap to really connect to New York when he visits the city. Talib talks about the duty he feels to fight for the people, and going in both on social media and in real life in order to do so.

He explains why Donald Trump is not our biggest issue, but rather, the prison industrial complex. Talib talks about his new album, “Radio Silence,” and the wide range of respected and relevant collaborations on there, from Rick Ross to Anderson .Paak, and how some of them came to be. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos