Jay-Z Dropped ‘American Gangster’ 10 Years Ago Today — Here’s How It All Came Together

Today marks 10 years since Jay-Z dropped his tenth studio album American Gangster, which also served as the soundtrack for the film of the same name starring Denzel Washington.
Hov once revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that he got the inspiration for the critically acclaimed album after watching an advance screening of the Ridley Scott film and feeling that it reminded him of his early, gangster days, pre-rap. Thankfully, people like Launch Magazine founder Steven James take to social media to share little known facts about our favorite artists that helps us see the their work with new eyes.
Hit the flip to find out how Diddy became executive producer of the classic album.
