The Internet Petitions To Get Migos Involved In The Lion King Remake

The cast of The Lion King live-action remake boasts major star power with megastars like Beyoncé, Donald Glover and John Oliver. But the people have spoken and they think one other act deserves to be part of the cast: Migos.

A fan by the name of Yousaf Ejaz  created a petition on Change.org to ask casting directors at Disney to hire Migos as the 3 hyenas. The brief yet persuasive description reads: “Just imagine, Offset as Hyena: ‘ooo Simba Dat way.’”

This sentiment is spreading like wildfire all throughout social media:

Migos rapper Quavo is 100% on board, as proven by his tweet in support of a possible role in the film.

This isn’t the first time a movie concept birthed on Twitter came to life. A spy film starring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o started as an idea shared via a viral tweet and then actually got picked up by Netflix! So really, anything is possible.

Let’s make it happen Disney!

photos