The Internet Petitions To Get Migos Involved In The Lion King Remake

Global Grind

The cast of The Lion King live-action remake boasts major star power with megastars likeandBut the people have spoken and they think one other act deserves to be part of the cast:

A fan by the name of Yousaf Ejaz created a petition on Change.org to ask casting directors at Disney to hire Migos as the 3 hyenas. The brief yet persuasive description reads: “Just imagine, Offset as Hyena: ‘ooo Simba Dat way.’”

This sentiment is spreading like wildfire all throughout social media:

Disney need to have Migos play the hyenas in new #TheLionKing. Takeoff: Lil Nala a thot

Offset: A THOTTY!

Takeoff: Scar been cookin up a plot

Quavo: FRATRICIDE https://t.co/FSnhhHcYN1 — Jonathan (@JonRichard) November 2, 2017

If Migos are the Hyenas. Scar – “Did you kill Simba?”

Takeoff – “Does it look like we killed Simba?”

Offset & Quavo – “Ran yeah, that way” — DOB¥ (@DobyWanKenobi) November 3, 2017

Remember that scene Shenzy said "Mufasa" and Scar asked him to repeat what he said?

Main reason why the Migos should play the hyenas. pic.twitter.com/vc0E5d4jEw — edudzi. (@edudzi_) November 4, 2017

Migos rapper Quavo is 100% on board, as proven by his tweet in support of a possible role in the film.

3 Hyenas Lions King 🙌🏾 call us 📱 @Disney — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 5, 2017

This isn’t the first time a movie concept birthed on Twitter came to life. A spy film starring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o started as an idea shared via a viral tweet and then actually got picked up by Netflix! So really, anything is possible.

Let’s make it happen Disney!

IMAGE CREDIT: getty

Also On 97.9 The Beat: