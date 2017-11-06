This Makeup Tutorial May Help You Get A Man

Global Grind

Just when you thought Youtube makeup tutorials couldn’t get anymore helpful, this viral star is giving the ends and outs on makeup tips to help you snag a man.

And remember:

Blue is not going to get you pregnant LMFAO I'M DEAD pic.twitter.com/aMlL3N4P5l — ✨Odion 🗣🎙 (@bodaciousbobo) November 6, 2017

Check out the hilarious video below:

Also On 97.9 The Beat: