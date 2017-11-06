Donna Brazile’s Book Could Harm Democrats On Election Day

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Donna Brazile’s Book Could Harm Democrats On Election Day

Can the party correct the ship ahead of a big election in Virginia and into 2018?

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment


One year after Donald Trump shockingly crossed the finish line to become president, many are wondering what lessons the Democrats learned. The party, still stunned, is looking back at unresolved disputes from 2016 on the eve of another Election Day.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Former interim Democratic National Committee chair, Donna Brazile, dropped a bombshell on Thursday with an excerpt of her forthcoming book that accuses Hillary Clinton’s campaign of seizing control of the DNC and ultimately paving the way for the Trump presidency.

READ MORE: Donna Brazile Airs Out Hillary Clinton and DNC’s Dirty Laundry

The timing couldn’t be worse, as Democrats try to gain political momentum in a key gubernatorial race in Virginia. Democratic voters in Virginia could become fed up and choose not to turnout at the polls, as this new controversy adds to allegation of racism within the state’s party.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

READ MORE: Obama Campaigns In Virginia Amid ‘Subtle Racism’ Dustup Among Democrats

There was plenty of fallout over the weekend from Brazile’s allegations. She gave Trump and other Republicans great talking points.

Trump, whose campaign is under investigation, tweeted that the Democrats rigged the primaries.

To no avail, Brazile tweeted that Trump “scrambled” her words:

House Speaker Paul Ryan also took a shot at the Democrats on Sunday, telling “Fox News Sunday” that “the Clintons live above the law.”

Clinton’s former campaign staff fired back at Brazile through an open letter. Democratic voters, meanwhile, are nervous about how this will turn out. Some are calling on Brazile to make things right.

Meanwhile, some party leaders are calling for calm. Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), DNC deputy chair, looks at this situation as an opportunity to make corrections.

“We must heed the call for our party to enact real reforms that ensure a fair, open and impartial nominating process in elections to come,” Ellison told the Washington Post.

SOURCE:  Washington Post, Fox News

SEE ALSO:

This Is Why Democrats Are Losing Support Of Black Women

Black Women Candidates Running For Public Office Surge Ahead Of Election Day

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

donald trump

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jada And Will Smith Pay Tyrese $5 Million…
 2 hours ago
11.06.17
This Makeup Tutorial May Help You Get A…
 2 hours ago
11.06.17
Kanye West
Kanye West joins Kid Cudi in Chicago
 4 hours ago
11.06.17
Ric Flair Explains Origin Story In New ESPN…
 5 hours ago
11.06.17
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Miley Cyrus on SNL
 12 hours ago
11.05.17
The Internet Petitions To Get Migos Involved In…
 22 hours ago
11.05.17
LMAO! Girl Thinks Her Tongue Fell Out After…
 1 day ago
11.05.17
Deontay Wilder Thrills Social Media With A Knockout…
 1 day ago
11.05.17
Diddy Changes Name To ‘Brotherly Love’ For 48th…
 1 day ago
11.05.17
Too Funny: Instagram Star Jess Hilarious Roasts Friend’s…
 1 day ago
11.05.17
Cardi B Checks Promoter Who Failed To Pay…
 1 day ago
11.04.17
Hilarious Sketch From ’50 Central’ Exposes Superhero Racism
 1 day ago
11.04.17
Fans At World Series Parade Use Teamwork To…
 2 days ago
11.04.17
Lil’ Kim Is Left “Speechless” By Beyoncé’s Recreation…
 2 days ago
11.04.17
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out To Defend Her Aaliyah…
 2 days ago
11.04.17
This Is Why You Shouldn’t Hate On Twitter’s…
 3 days ago
11.03.17
photos