Donna Brazile’s Book Could Harm Democrats On Election Day

O
ne year after Donald Trump
shockingly crossed the finish line to become president, many are wondering what lessons the Democrats learned. The party, still stunned, is looking back at unresolved disputes from 2016 on the eve of another Election Day.
Follow The Beat On Twitter:
Former interim Democratic National Committee chair, Donna Brazile, dropped a bombshell on Thursday with an excerpt of her forthcoming book that accuses Hillary Clinton’s campaign of seizing control of the DNC and ultimately paving the way for the Trump presidency.
READ MORE: Donna Brazile Airs Out Hillary Clinton and DNC’s Dirty Laundry
The timing couldn’t be worse, as Democrats try to gain political momentum in a key gubernatorial race in Virginia. Democratic voters in Virginia could become fed up and choose not to turnout at the polls, as this new controversy adds to allegation of racism within the state’s party.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
READ MORE: Obama Campaigns In Virginia Amid ‘Subtle Racism’ Dustup Among Democrats
There was plenty of fallout over the weekend from Brazile’s allegations. She gave Trump and other Republicans great talking points.
Trump, whose campaign is under investigation, tweeted that the Democrats rigged the primaries.
To no avail, Brazile tweeted that Trump “scrambled” her words:
House Speaker Paul Ryan also took a shot at the Democrats on Sunday, telling “Fox News Sunday” that “the Clintons live above the law.”
Clinton’s former campaign staff fired back at Brazile through an open letter. Democratic voters, meanwhile, are nervous about how this will turn out. Some are calling on Brazile to make things right.
Meanwhile, some party leaders are calling for calm. Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), DNC deputy chair, looks at this situation as an opportunity to make corrections.
“We must heed the call for our party to enact real reforms that ensure a fair, open and impartial nominating process in elections to come,” Ellison told the Washington Post.
SOURCE: Washington Post, Fox News
SEE ALSO:
This Is Why Democrats Are Losing Support Of Black Women
Black Women Candidates Running For Public Office Surge Ahead Of Election Day
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
45 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 45
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 45
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 45
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 45
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 45
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 45
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 45
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 45
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 45
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 45
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 45
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 45
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 45
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 45
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 45
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 45
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 45
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 45
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 45
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 45
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 45
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 45
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 45
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 45
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 45
26. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
26 of 45
27. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
27 of 45
28. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
28 of 45
29. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
29 of 45
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
30 of 45
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
31 of 45
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
32 of 45
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
33 of 45
34. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 45
35. Family Support
Source:Getty
35 of 45
36. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 45
37. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 45
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
38 of 45
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
39 of 45
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
40 of 45
41. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
41 of 45
42. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
42 of 45
43. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
43 of 45
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 45
45. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
45 of 45