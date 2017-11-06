Breaking News
Atleast 26 Dead in Texas Shooting

According to CNN, a church shooting has occurred during a Sunday service. It is reported that at least 26 people were killed and many were injured as well. The shooter has been identified as, Patrick Kelly. When he fled from the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas a chase was engaged. He was later found by law enforcement dead with a gun shot wound, in his car.

The victims of the shooting ranged from ages 5-72. The community is in shock that something like this happened in their home town. The pastor’s 14 year old daughter was killed while her parents were out of state when in happened. There isn’t much information regarding the victims names but Sheriff Joe Tackett said that the families will be notified as they find out more. 

The news of the tragedy has reached all over the United States. Many people are sending their condolences. Political players such as President Trump, Governor Abbott, and Senator Cornyn have spoken out about the shooting. Governor Abbott took to his Twitter and revealed that he will be meeting with officials and the families of victims. 

